Par Mar wants variance for proposed truck stop

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A convenience store group has plans to build a new truck stop, restaurant and gas station at an abandoned truck stop just off the interstate 77 exit in Mineral Wells.

But it also wants to keep an adult entertainment venue and book store on the same property.

The owner of Par Mar Stores is asking the Wood County Commission for a variance on an ordinance it passed in 2002 limiting those kinds of businesses.

But Milo Ritton says the emphasis is on the truck stop itself.

“The site needs to be lighted, it needs to be open, it needs to be secure, it needs to be safe, Ritton told the commission Thursday. “And I would say today, it is not. We have the facilities, we have the finances, we have the people to operate it, with over 2,000 employees. I feel very confident that we’re the right party to have in there.”

In a memorandum delivered to the commission Wednesday, Par Mar’s attorneys said the “77 Sunset Strip” business was in operation at the Mineral Wells site for several years before the passage of the ordinance, arguing the use is permitted “even with a new owner”.

The company is asking for a “grandfather exception”.

The owners of Matheny Motors’ Hino dealership, located nearby, said Thursday the truck stop will be good for the area.

The commission has yet to make a decision on granting the exception.

