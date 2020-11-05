PHS, PSHS football game canceled

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual high school football rivalry game between Parkersburg High School and Parkersburg South High School has been canceled.

That’s the word Wednesday from Parkersburg High Athletic Director Chris Way. WTAP talked with Parkersburg South Athletic Director, Jenny Null, who says the team is under quarantine right now and will not be able to play.

This will be the first time in 54 years that these two arch rivals will not meet on the football field.

Way says that Parkersburg is trying to lineup a replacement game for Friday (November 6th), but it’s not certain they will pick up a game at this late date.

