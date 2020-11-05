Advertisement

PHS, PSHS football game canceled

The annual high school football rivalry game between Parkersburg High School and Parkersburg South High School has been canceled.
By Jim Wharton
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual high school football rivalry game between Parkersburg High School and Parkersburg South High School has been canceled.

That’s the word Wednesday from Parkersburg High Athletic Director Chris Way. WTAP talked with Parkersburg South Athletic Director, Jenny Null, who says the team is under quarantine right now and will not be able to play.

This will be the first time in 54 years that these two arch rivals will not meet on the football field.

Way says that Parkersburg is trying to lineup a replacement game for Friday (November 6th), but it’s not certain they will pick up a game at this late date.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Texas up next for WVU

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Bobcats kick off new season tonight

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Belpre runners head to state

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Cheyanne Rummer

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Absentee, early voting helps set turnout records

Updated: 5 hours ago

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Single COVID-19 cases confirmed at 4 Wood County schools

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Cases involve individuals at Edison, Gihon, Hamilton and Jefferson schools

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Peace of my Mind project finished and on display on Market Street

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Fire at 13th and Sawnn, no injuries reported

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Leaders: COVID-19 map about responsibility, not schools

Updated: 5 hours ago