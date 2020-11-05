Police investigating after body found in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon in the 1300 block of Highland Street.

Police Chief Joe Martin said the body was found about 4:30 p.m. and that investigators are treating the case as a homicide, though they are still trying to determine the cause of death.

The body appears to have been in the area for “some time," Martin said.

