Police investigating after body found in Parkersburg

Parkersburg Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon in the 1300 block of Highland Street.
By Dennis Bright
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon in the 1300 block of Highland Street.

Police Chief Joe Martin said the body was found about 4:30 p.m. and that investigators are treating the case as a homicide, though they are still trying to determine the cause of death.

The body appears to have been in the area for “some time," Martin said.

This is a developing story, and we will have updates online and during WTAP News as more information becomes available.

