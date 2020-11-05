Ripley plans Veterans Day parade, ceremony

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Veterans Day is being observed in Ripley on Wednesday, Nov. 11 with a 10 a.m. parade followed by a ceremony on the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month.

Featuring the Military Honor March of photo posters, the parade begins near Ripley High School and proceeds to the Veterans Memorial on the lawn of the Jackson County Courthouse. Three representatives of Jackson General Hospital who served in the military are serving as the Grand Marshals.

Dr. Carl Overmiller was an active duty Flight Surgeon with the Air Force in 1988-89 and a USAF General Surgeon in 1992-94. Dr. Steven Eshenaur was an active duty forward observer and physician retiring in 2018 after 30 years of service. He completed tours in Korea, Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan. Libby Dillon, an RN shift supervisor, is a recent military retiree. She spent 16 years in the military. Serving in Afghanistan, her unit was the first to set up a hospital in a combat area.

Another special guest is Adam Greathouse. The Jackson County resident was selected the National Disabled Veteran of the Year.

Parade participants include the Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard, the Ripley High Marching Band and the Old Hickory Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Honored Veterans include World War II survivors Vic Yoak and Osburn Perrine of Ripley and Jim Porter of Ravenswood.

Ripley High’s 2020 Homecoming Court is entered and will be honoring their own military connections.

“It’s fantastic that young people want to be involved in the parade,” said Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader. “They were not able to have a Homecoming Parade this fall, so we’re pleased that they wanted to help honor our Veterans.”

Guest speaker at the ceremony is Shirley White, president of West Virginia’s Gold Star Mothers Association. She and her husband, Stan, are retired educators residing in Tucker County. Their son Robert was serving with the Army’s 82nd Airborne in Afghanistan in 2005 when killed in action. Their son Andrew was a Marine who served on more than 300 missions in Iraq. He died in 2008 from sudden cardiac arrest associated with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

American Legion Post 107, VFW Post 5501 and the Cpl. Walter L. Mann Detachment 1065 of the Marine Corps League are assisting.

Those attending the parade and ceremony are reminded to wear masks and observe social distancing.

