Washington County grand jury returns November indictments

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The following people are facing criminal charges following indictments returned by a Washington County grand jury.

- Joshua Eric Burkhart - endangering children, four counts (one felony, three misdemeanor charges)

- Donald Richard Gregor - aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, both felony charges

- Donald R. Gregor Jr. – aggravated possession of drugs, a felony

- Colton Ryan Balderson – identity fraud, a felony; resisting arrest, a misdemeanor; and obstructing official business, a misdemeanor

- Dawn N. Caldwell – aggravated possession of drugs, a felony; and possessing drug abuse instruments, a misdemeanor

- Justin O. Willis – trafficking in heroin; aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts; possession of heroin; and aggravated possession of drugs, two counts; all felony charges

- Robert Edward Carpenter Sr. – receiving stolen property, a felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a felony; and criminal damaging or endangering, a misdemeanor

- Ryan Edward Carpenter Jr. – receiving stolen property, a felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a felony; and criminal damaging or endangering, a misdemeanor

- Gene Alan Isner – receiving stolen property, a felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a felony; and criminal damaging or endangering, a misdemeanor

- Cathy D. Kidd – forgery, a felony; and petty theft, a misdemeanor

- Leroy Joshua Gore – arson, a felony; breaking and entering, a felony; and petty theft, a misdemeanor

- Brandon Michael Hall – failure to provide notice of change of address and failure to verify address, both felony charges

- Matthew E. Deem – failure to appear as required by recognizance, a felony

- Troy Shane Wittekind – complicity in the commission of an offense, a felony

- Michele L. Shilling – grand theft; theft; misuse of credit cards, two counts; and forgery; all felony charges

- Lyrisha Marie Seevers – rape, complicity in the commission of an offense and grand sexual imposition; all felony charges

- Ryan William Seevers – rape, complicity in the commission of an offense and grand sexual imposition; all felony charges

- Aaron Joseph Bigler – breaking and entering, 11 felony counts; petty theft, nine misdemeanor counts; possessing criminal tools, a misdemeanor; receiving stolen property, two felony counts; and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a felony

- Daniel J. Fulford – aggravated possession of drugs, a felony; and possessing drug abuse instruments, a misdemeanor

- Joshua W. Sheets – aggravated possession of drugs and improperly handing firearms in a motor vehicle, both felony charges

- Carissa M. Wilson – aggravated possession of drugs, a felony

- Jennifer R. Conant – aggravated possession of drugs, two counts, both felony charges

- Darrell Eugene Clark – aggravated possession of drugs, a felony; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemanor

