Wood County, Parkersburg get federal grants to help fight violent crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County and the city of Parkersburg have been awarded U.S. Justice Department grants aimed at helping local law-enforcement agencies fight violent crime.

The $15,300 awarded to Wood County and the $30,165 awarded to Parkersburg is part of $4.85 million that’s destined to law-enforcement agencies across West Virginia, according to Mike Stuart and Bill Powell, U.S. attorneys for the southern and northern districts in West Virginia.

They $4.85 being spread out across West Virginia is a part of $458 million being handed out to jurisdictions across the United States by the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs.

“One of the fundamental missions of government is to protect its citizens and safeguard the rule of law,” U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr said. “The Department of Justice will continue to meet this critical responsibility by doing everything within its power to help our state, local and tribal law enforcement and criminal justice partners fight crime and deliver justice on behalf of all Americans.”

Stuart said: “I am thankful for this Justice Department funding that will further support law enforcement efforts to reduce violent crime. We will continue to work closely with our federal, state and local partners to keep West Virginia communities safe.”

Powell said: "I am proud to announce funding that will assist law enforcement in keeping our great state safe for all of us. "We must continue our good work

