Class AAA soccer tournament allowed to continue

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Class AAA soccer tournament will begin as scheduled Friday in Beckley, with unbeaten Parkersburg South’s girls team competing as the No. 1 seed, after the state Supreme Court lifted a circuit court order that temporarily halted the event.

The status of the tournament had been uncertain after a circuit judge in Berkeley County on Thursday issued a temporary restraining order preventing the Secondary Schools Activities Commission from having the tournament, but the Supreme Court lift that order Friday morning.

“Upon careful considering and review, the court is of the opinion to and does hereby grant the writ. It is ordered that the temporary restraining order against the WVSSAC entered on November 5, 2020, in the Circuit Court of Berkeley County ... shall be and is hereby vacated,” the court’s order said.

The parents of a Martinsburg High School girls soccer player had filed a legal petition saying that athletes in Berkeley County were being unfairly excluded from the event because of the county’s status on the Department of Education’s COVID-19 map and because of limited COVID-19 testing sites in the county.

Berkeley County is orange on the COVID-19 metrics map, meaning schools there are not permitted to complete in sporting events.

Parkersburg South, which is 18-0, is scheduled to begin its championship quest at 4:30 p.m. Friday against Jefferson. The Patriots are in the tournament for the first time since 2008.

