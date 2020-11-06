Habitat for Humanity dedicates 109th house

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Habitat for Humanity dedicated its 109th house Thursday evening.

Alicia and Trent Fogle will be the proud owners of the new house that will be located in Marietta.

Even after a long wait, the family is extremely grateful to begin the process of building their new home.

“We waited for this for about a year, year and a half before we got eligible to get on with habitat," said Trent Fogle. "Living in Marietta, there are a lot more opportunities for me and my son since we are both totally blind and everything. I think this is going to be a big plus for us and its going to be a lot of good that comes out of this.”

The house is being sponsored by WV Central Federal Credit Union, Marietta Community Foundation, and the Marietta Lions Club.

This will be the first Habitat house built in Marietta in the past several years.

The groundbreaking of this house will launch the organizations Caring Campaign. The Campaign raises funds from the community, so the organization can continue building houses.

