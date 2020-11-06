Advertisement

Jan Dils holds spaghetti drive through for veterans

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many businesses in the MId-Ohio Valley area are showing their appreciation for Veteran’s Day that is coming up.

The Parkersburg law firm, Jan Dils, is hosting a spaghetti drive thru for veterans as a way to show their thanks.

Their spaghetti dinner is an annual event that had to be changed this year due to the social distancing restrictions.

Staff at the firm were busy taking orders and carrying out salads and dinners.

“We do a multitude of community events, but the veteran events are obviously near and dear to our hearts," says Jan Dils. "And giving back to the ones who serve us is what we are all about at Jan Dils Attorneys at Law.”

Many of the people that helped were volunteers. J.P. Henry’s and Texas Roadhouse were the event sponsors.

