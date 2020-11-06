Marietta First Friday food drive ends at 10 pm Friday night

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Marietta’s First Friday is here and it’s more than just for fun, it’s also about giving back.

First Friday Community Harvest is a community-wide food drive organized by Marietta Main Street. It runs from 5 - 10 pm on Friday November sixth.

How it works is you go to one of the many locations in downtown Marietta participating, you donate non-perishables, then you might get the chance at winning a prize.

Harvest of Hope, an event sponsor, will then pack up all the food collected and will distribute it to multiple different food pantries.

Harvest of Hope Executive Director Susan Allender says of the event, “It’s really allowing people to come in and donate to a wonderful cause that will benefit pantries right here in the Mid Ohio Valley and it allows everyone to benefit and just come out and have a great evening.”

Participating businesses include The Original Pizza Place, Jeremiah’s Coffee House, Tabletop Puzzles & Games, People’s Bank, Rockstar Wellness, Peddler of Dreams Art Space for Children, Wit & Whimzy, Edward Jones, Riverside Artists Gallery, QCA Urgent Care & Wellness Center, and Andy’s Toy Chest.

