Memorial Health Foundation’s Love Lights fundraiser under way

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTP) - For nearly 30 years, Memorial Health System has hosted an annual Love Lights fundraiser, and this year’s giving event has now kicked off.

During the holiday season, area residents can select white lights or a candle to be displayed at the hospital in honor or memory of a family member or loved one. The lights are $10 per name and the candles are $20. Proceeds will benefit the hospital’s cardiovascular and hopsice programs. Ornaments are also given to anyone who donates $100 or more.

“We’re in nearly 30 years of doing it, and to date, the Love Lights program has raised more than $621,000. It’s a great tradition here in our region,” said Jarrett Stull, executive director of the Memorial Health Foundation.

This year, there will be one tree on display in the hospital, and next to the tree will be a book of the names of those being memorialized. Volunteers will set up the tree on November 19.

Donations have started rolling in this week.

“We’ve had a very good, strong early response,” Sull said.

Donations can be made online here. Donors can also choose to mail a check to the Memorial Health Foundation, or pay by phone by calling (740) - 374-4913.

The address where checks, payable to Memorial Health Foundation “Love Lights,” are to be sent is as follows:

P.O. Box 97

Marietta, Ohio 45759.

