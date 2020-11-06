Obituary: Charles (Dick) Richard Rittenhouse

It is with great sadness that the family of Charles (Dick) Richard Rittenhouse announce his passing after a brief illness on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the age of 85. Charles will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Ann; children, Jay (Brenda), David (Jane), Steve (Louann) and Nancy (Brandon); five grandchildren, Jason (Ashley), Amy (Tim), Michael (Lucy), Chris (Megan) and Josh; and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Russ; sister, Barbara Lee; and nieces and nephews.

He was born in Norwood, OH, to Howard and Mary Rittenhouse. Graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1954 and retired from DuPont after 29 years of service. Charles also enjoyed teaching Air Condition/Refrigeration at Parkersburg Community College. He loved family, Holly River State Park, swimming, boating, Sunday afternoon drives and vacationing in Florida.

A private celebration of Charles' life and legacy will be held later. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, Parkersburg is honored to serve the Rittenhouse family.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 462 Parkersburg, WV, 26102.

