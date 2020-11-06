Obituary: Gary Wayne Schau

Gary Wayne Schau, 67, of Beckley, WV, passed away at 2:59 am, Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley.

No services are planned at this time and his cremains will be buried in GreenLawn Cemetery in Lowell at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.and online condolences may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.