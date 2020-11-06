Obituary: Lois Janet (Davis) Lonaker

Lois Janet (Davis) Lonaker aged 88 years of Marietta passed away on Wednesday, November 4th 2020 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus Ohio.

Lois was born in Marietta on January 1, 1932 to the late Emlin (Mike) and Helen (Flowers) Davis. Lois graduated from Vincent High School in 1949. Lois enjoyed spending time with her family, painting pictures and playing Scrabble. She worked with horses for many years and traveled all over the United States with them. She was a member of the O’Neil Singers. Lois was a former resident of Cicero, Illinois moving back to Washington County in the early 1990′s and regularly attended Tunnel United Methodist Church.

Lois is survived by one sister Ruth Muntz, sisters-in-law Esther Davis, Jean Davis, nieces Jeanne Allen, Carol Stacy, Ellen Louizos, Sandy Powell and nephews Fred Muntz, John Muntz, James Davis Jr. and Will Davis and their families.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brothers Bill Davis, James Davis, brother-in-law Joe Muntz, nephews Mike Muntz, Jerry Powell, husbands Bill Lonaker, Frank Richert and daughter Pamela Diane.

The family of Lois would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Harmar Place, Marietta Memorial Hospital, Riverside Hospital, Dr. Lloyd Dennis and Dr. David Montgomery. Special thanks to her friends at Tunnel Church for their many acts of kindness.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the charity of your choice.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

