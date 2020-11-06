Operation Christmas Child collection week set for Nov. 16-23

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Volunteers will soon be collecting donations for Operation Christmas Child.

The project which is ran through Samaritan’s Purse, has been collecting and sending shoeboxes full of gifts to children worldwide for more than two decades.

The gifts include items like school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys.

This year, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to help at least 11 million children.

The Mid-Ohio valley team hopes to collect at least 9,000 shoeboxes.

This year, the project is more important than ever before.

“All around the world, It doesnt matter what country we are in, it seems like COVID is affecting people, so there is more of a sense of isolation,” said Joe Stephens, the Media Relations Volunteer of the Mid-Ohio Valley team. “On the recipients end its this feeling that someone does care and someones out there, I’m not completely isolated. On this end its a really good way to do something positive, that you can do on your own. We are doing it together, we are doing it as an organization, but you don’t have to be at an event where there are dozens or hundreds of people and you can still do a wonderful thing.”

The shoeboxes can be dropped off during Nation Collection Week at one of the over 4,000 drop-off locations across the country. National Collection Week is set for November 16th-23rd.

A list of the drop-off locations can be found at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/.

