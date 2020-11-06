PHS and South senior mascots reflect on crazy season, many years of cheer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Big Reds will not face the Parkersburg South Patriots for the first time in 54 years, and the schools' mascots are disappointed in not being able to lead their teams out for one final rivalry game.

Wade Sullivan, a senior at Parkersburg High, and Dylan McCoy, a senior at Parkersburg South High, were looking forward to the last game, but are still happy with the amount of time they were the schools' mascots.

Dylan is the first ever three-year Patriot at Parkersburg South, and that is an honor he will never forget.

“I’m very glad to have the opportunity to be able to be the first three year Patriot,” said McCoy. “I hope I leave a good legacy past me.”

Due to the pandemic, this season’s crowds have been much smaller than in year’s past, and Wade says it has been difficult to be the sole hype machine for the Big Reds football team.

“Usually we do have the huge crowds to back us up,” Wade said. “But this year, there are literally 15 cheerleaders plus myself on the track, with 60 plus players to cheer on, and it makes it much more difficult when there’s not five or six thousand people in the stands.”

The disappointment from the cancellation of the Crosstown Showdown was felt across both schools. Not just off the field, but even on the field.

“I’m kind of upset about it personally, because that is the biggest thing about football season," said Wade.

“It’s terrible,” said Dylan. “I know a lot of the community, the players, the staff from the schools, the students, know they were all looking forward to it, and I was looking forward to it, because it was my last football game.”

They know that their responsibility as a mascot is huge because you are representing the team and the entire school, whether it’s in competitions or on the field of play at a sporting event.

Both Wade and Dylan have some advice for those who are seeking to be a mascot in the future.

“You just need to roll with everything," said Wade. "Because you never know what is going to come. like, last year, I wasn’t supposed to be on the competition team, but circumstances occurred, to where I had to step in and fill that role. So, you need to be ready to fill in, any role that you need to.”

“Be loud, be heard," said Dylan. "And don’t be afraid to stand out.”

