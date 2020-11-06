PHS Big Reds in danger of not being able to participate in playoffs

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Wood County has been orange on the West Virginia County Alert Map all week, and are in danger of being orange on the weekly school alert map.

If that were to be the case, the Wood County football teams would be unable to participate in upcoming playoff games.

Parkersburg High School finished the regular season 6-2, and were scheduled to play Parkersburg South on Friday, but that game was canceled.

A cancellation of a playoff run would be very disappointing to the team, says head coach Mike Byus.

He knows there are many other teams across the state that are also facing this reality, and it is not going to be easy for the players to learn that their season may be cut short.

“I don’t know what all is going on and what will transpire," said Coach Byus. "But I just know that our kids, of course, will be extremely disappointed if they don’t get to play.”

The normal rule for schools in gold counties on the map is that they can only play other schools in other gold counties.

That rule, however, was lifted for the playoffs, and teams in gold counties would be able to participate in those games, along with schools in green and yellow counties. If a county is in orange or red, they will not be allowed to play.

Wood County is orange in Friday’s map, and the release of the school map is on Saturday, meaning the schools will find out then whether or not they will be able to make a playoff run.

