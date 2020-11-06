Advertisement

Suit against Parkersburg councilman dismissed

By Todd Baucher
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A defamation lawsuit against a Parkersburg city councilman has been dismissed.

Douglas Evans, who filed the suit in October, 2018 against Eric Barber, claiming the district #4 councilman implied he was a pedophile. Evans charged the statement was made in response to a comment Evans made about a video posted on social media.

Barber denied Evans' claims.

Contacted by WTAP Friday morning, Barber said he was satisfied with the dismissal.

The comment was among several controversial statements made by the councilman, who was defeated for reelection to council Tuesday.

