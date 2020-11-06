Advertisement

Superintendent of the Washington County Career Center tests positive for COVID-19

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Washington County Career Center has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Superintendent Dennis Blatt says he tested positive on Sunday.

After contact tracing, several members of the administration were put on 14 day quarantines.

Blatt says students and staff have done their best to keep one another safe, and students will continue to attend class in-person every other day through their hybrid learning schedule.

