Tree-Lighting ceremonies scheduled in the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the holiday season kicks off, local cities are making decisions about whether to hold tree lighting ceremonies, and how to do so safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Find scheduled events by county and city below. WTAP will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available, and more event plans are finalized.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Belpre - This is the first year Belpre is holding a tree lighting ceremony. It will be held on Friday, November 120 at 6 P.M. at the gazebo in Civitan Park. The Belpre Women’s Club will provide a barrel where attendees can leave new items for Toys for Tots. If the COVID-19 situation allows, there will be caroling, music from the Belpre High School hand bell choir, and train rides. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.

Beverly - The city’s tree will be decorated and lit, but there will be no public ceremony due to the pandemic. Vendor floats will be placed around the tree.

Marietta - The tree lighting will take place in Armory Square on Saturday November 14 at 7 P.M. The event is hosted by Marietta Main Street.

JACKSON COUNTY

Ravenswood - A tree lighting will take place on November 27 in Washington Riverfront Park. The tree will be lit at dark.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.