Waterford residents instructed not to give tap water to infants

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Health Department has announced that tap water for Waterford Water and Sewer Association customers has been found to contain amounts of manganese exceeding the secondary maximum contaminant level.

The Waterford Water and Sewer Association has been in consultation with the Ohio EPA and is working to correct the problem through treatment processes as quickly as possible. Customers can find general information about manganese in water on the Ohio Health Department’s website.

While manganese is an essential element that is required for growth, development, and more, life-time exposures of the chemical above the 0.3 mg/L HAL may lead to adverse neurological effects.

Water containing higher levels of manganese may appear black or brown, and items that touch the water may be stained. The water may have a bitter or metallic taste.

The Health Department is recommending that customers not give tap water to infants under six months of age, or use it to make infant formula or juice. Additional immediate action is not necessary for other individuals.

Customers are not instructed to boil their water, as boiling, freezing, or letting the water stand will not lower levels of manganese.

Waterford Sewer and Water association is taking steps to correct the issue as quickly as possible. Those with additional questions are asked to call (740) 350-0372.

