Wood Schools creates COVID reporting page

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Wood County Schools has created an online dashboard to report confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The page can be accessed at www.woodcountyschoolswv.com by clicking on Menu: COVID 19 Information: COVID Dashboard, or through the direct link https://tinyurl.com/y2zf9q4u.

The page features a spreadsheet of Wood County schools and facilities. The number of positive COVID-19 cases will be listed next to each school as well as the date(s) the cases were confirmed. The list will be reset each week.

The response by Wood County Schools and the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department to COVID cases will not change. Families will be notified of positive cases in their child’s schools, as will any individuals who may be asked to quarantine.

However, the district will not be posting individual press releases for each case, but instead encourages everyone to check the dashboard regularly.

“We believe the website will allow us to quickly reach community members at one location rather than sharing the same information repeatedly through different venues. We will continue to monitor and respond to COVID-19 cases when they come up and will update information as soon as it becomes available,” said Superintendent Will Hosaflook.

