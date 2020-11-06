W.Va. governor, state workers tested for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he and his staff were being tested for the coronavirus after a staffer in the capitol building tested positive.

Justice said Friday he was tested minutes before a noon press conference where he announced a record high of new cases.

The state reported 540 confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours.

The employee who tested positive on Friday morning works for the attorney general, according to a spokesperson.

At the press conference, Justice chastised residents for not lining up to get tested as the state sets up new free sites. He said in some counties where it took place, few people, and even nobody, showed up.

“When you are pleading and you’ve got people there ready to test, and 19 show up or 38 show up, that’s just not going to cut it. That’s all there is to it.”

The state’s positive test rate is above 3%, where it was early in the pandemic when much of the state was shut down. When pressed as to whether a 3% positive rate meant more shutdowns are coming, Justice said “everybody is on alert”, adding the state may reach a point of “pulling back”.

Apparently referring to a Supreme Court decision allowing the state soccer playoffs to take place, Justice said he has discussed the alert map and its current metrics with state education officials and the Secondary School Athletics Commission, and was advised the map should continue as it is.

In a statement released later in the afternoon, the state repeated what the color codes mean:

RED: All school-related athletic and extracurricular activities are suspended immediately.

ORANGE: Athletic and extracurricular activities limited to conditioning only, as defined by WVSSAC. Marching band activities must be limited to outdoors only. Instruments permitted only when students are stationary and distanced in pods.

GOLD: Schools can only compete in-county or with other gold counties. Athletic and extracurricular activities permit parents/guardians only. According to WVSSAC guidelines, cheerleaders and bands may participate at home games.

YELLOW & GREEN: Athletic and extracurricular activities permit immediate household family members and grandparents. According to WVSSAC guidelines, cheerleaders and bands may participate at home games.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)

