Advertisement

Another record increase of COVID-19 cases in Ohio

Officials with the Ohio Dept. of Health say 5,549 new cases were reported, raising the total since the start of the pandemic to 245,727.
Officials with the Ohio Dept. of Health say 5,549 new cases were reported, raising the total since the start of the pandemic to 245,727.(Associated Press)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A day after cases of COVID-19 increased by a record of just over 5,000, that record has been shattered Saturday.

Officials with the Ohio Dept. of Health say 5,549 new cases were reported, raising the total since the start of the pandemic to 245,727.

The 21-day rolling average of cases in the Buckeye State stands at 3,119.

Twelve deaths related to the virus were also reported Saturday, raising the death toll to 5,506.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Body found in Parkersburg sent to medical examiner
Washington County grand jury returns November indictments
Suit against Parkersburg councilman dismissed
Wood County Schools creates online COVID-19 dashboard
Superintendent of the Washington County Career Center tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

UPDATE: Meigs County deputies locate person of interest
15 additional COVID-19 deaths and 655 new cases in W.Va., a new record
Harvest of Hope sponsors Marietta’s First Friday event
Parkersburg Fire Chief says vacant houses are an issue