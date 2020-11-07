Football Frenzy Week 11 recap

(WTAP) - The first Friday in November is the last Friday of the regular season in West Virginia high school football.

The Crosstown Showdown between Parkersburg and Parkersburg South did not take place because the Patriots team has been put on quarantine. Williamtown and St. Marys also missed out on their last games due to Coronavirus concerns.

But there was football played.

In the battle of Jackson County, Ripley blanks Ravenswood 14-0.

Wirt County goes on the road to Clay-Battelle and rolls to a 48-7 victory.

4th ranked Doddridge County blows out tenth ranked Tygarts Valley 49-12

While Ritchie County tops Calhoun County 42-14

In the world’s version of football, Parkersburg South defeats Jefferson 4-0 in the WV Class AAA girls high school soccer semifinals. The Patriots advance to play Wheeling Park in the championship game on Saturday.

In the Class A girls soccer semifinals. Williamstown fall to Fairmont 4-1.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.