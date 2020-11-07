Harvest of Hope sponsors Marietta’s First Friday event

Marietta, Ohio. (WTAP) - Marietta’s First Friday Community Harvest event served as an excuse to get out and as a food drive at the same time Friday night.

How it worked was participants went to one of the many locations participating in downtown Marietta, donated non-perishables, and got the chance to win a prize.

The organization responsible for distributing the collected goods to food pantries was Harvest of Hope.

Harvest of Hope Executive Director Susan Allender says the operation has been around since 2005 and serves two primary purposes.

“We serve really two problems in the area. One is the fact that so much food goes to waste every year. Grocery stores throw away millions of pounds of food and, at the same time, there are people in this area that are suffering from food insecurity and really need that food so Harvest of Hope really bridges the gap,” Allender said.

The organization’s mission is to glean, grow, and give.

Gleaning encompasses the operation’s work with their donors like Kroger and Broughton’s Dairy.

The donors give Harvest of Hope excess food that would have otherwise gone to waste.

Growing encompasses the organization’s work with its two community gardens.

Giving encompasses where this food goes. For instance, food pantries and community meals.

If you want to help the organization’s mission beyond November sixth’s First Friday, there are volunteer opportunities.

“We are always looking for drivers or helpers on our delivery route. It’s a really fun volunteer opportunity. It takes about two to three hours usually on a route and it’s just picking up the food from the grocery stores or the donor, the food donor, and then distributing that to the food pantry that’s on the schedule for that day,” Allender said.

You can reach out to Harvest of Hope through wchoh.org, 740-538-8811 or Facebook.

