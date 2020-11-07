Meigs County deputies looking for person of interest after Friday night shooting

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Meigs County Sheriff Keith Woods said in a press release early Saturday morning that his department is looking for a person of interest in a Friday night shooting that sent at least one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened in the 31000 block of Hatfield Road in Rutland. Deputies responded to the scene around 9:20 p.m. A female victim was flown to St. Marys hospital, though her condition is unknown at this time.

Woods names 54 year-old Anthony W. Smith as a person of interest in the shooting. Smith is described as about 5′10″ and 185 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and lives at the residence where the shooting occured.

Smith was last seen in a 2018 blue Ford Focus. Woods says Smith may be injured and should considered armed and dangerous.

Sheriff Woods said he has deputies waiting on warrants to search two different residences.

The sheriff’s office has requested assistance from The Ohio Bureua of Criminal Investigation in the ongoing investigation.

Woods says anyone with information regaurding Smith’s whereabouts should contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at: 740-992-3371.

