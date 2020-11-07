Parkersburg Fire Chief says vacant houses are an issue

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a fire engulfed a vacant house on Swann Street.

Chief Jason Matthews said this isn’t an isolated event.

To be more specific, there have been 21 fires in vacant homes this past year. Chief Matthews said this has been an issue for a couple years as more houses have become abandoned. Matthews says sometimes the fire is caused by arson and sometimes the fire is caused by homeless people seeking shelter, trying to stay warm with a candle.

Chief Matthews says fires can be especially fast-spreading in vacant buildings.

“A lot of times your dry wall will keep the fire from spreading to another room or doors. A lot of these, you know, the dry wall is missing, the doors are missing, they’ve been ripped off, the windows are missing. That’s going to give a lot of air to the fire to feed the fire,” he said.

Another issue that sometimes arises with abandoned buildings is that they can be harder to get to for the fire department.

Adding on to this, these fires have caused damage to surrounding properties.

“Most of the time it’s just heat damage. Heat from the fire will melt siding or break windows in a neighboring home. But there’s been a few times a fire has, you know, attacked another home and caught it on fire and we, you know, extinguished it,” Matthews said, adding that usually the fire department will put its main emphasis on protecting the houses around the vacant one.

