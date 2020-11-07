Wirt County sees its first COVID-19 death

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wirt County lost its first resident to COVID-19 on Tuesday, a news release from the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department said.

No identifying details were made immediately available by the department.

Since the pandemic reached West Virginia, Wirt County has had 44 cases of coronavirus, and only 12 were active Friday evening.

Calhoun and Ritchie County are now the only counties covered by the MOVHD to have zero deaths tied to COVID-19. Wood County leads the pack with nine deaths and more than six times as many cases as Roane County, the county with the next highest case count.

Health officials say washing hands regularly, wearing a mask, and practicing social distancing is of the utmost importance, even if we are tired of it.

“Many of the cases are traced back to groups gathering without taking precautions. Everyone is tired of the restrictions but without them, the pandemic is winning,” the news release said.

