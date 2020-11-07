Advertisement

Wirt County sees its first COVID-19 death

MOVHD Numbers
MOVHD Numbers(MOVHD)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wirt County lost its first resident to COVID-19 on Tuesday, a news release from the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department said.

No identifying details were made immediately available by the department.

Since the pandemic reached West Virginia, Wirt County has had 44 cases of coronavirus, and only 12 were active Friday evening.

Calhoun and Ritchie County are now the only counties covered by the MOVHD to have zero deaths tied to COVID-19. Wood County leads the pack with nine deaths and more than six times as many cases as Roane County, the county with the next highest case count.

Health officials say washing hands regularly, wearing a mask, and practicing social distancing is of the utmost importance, even if we are tired of it.

“Many of the cases are traced back to groups gathering without taking precautions. Everyone is tired of the restrictions but without them, the pandemic is winning,” the news release said.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Body found in Parkersburg sent to medical examiner
Par Mar wants variance for proposed truck stop
PHS, PSHS football game canceled
Washington County grand jury returns November indictments
Wood County Schools creates online COVID-19 dashboard

Latest News

Operation Christmas Child collection week set for Nov. 16-23
WTAP News @ 6 - Belpre cross-country runs at state Saturday
WTAP News @ 6 - Cadets play regional finals Saturday
WTAP News @ 6 - PHS among teams in danger of being ineligible for playoffs