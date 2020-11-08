Advertisement

Belpre mayor hopes Biden will bring people together

Election signs are posted outside of a building(file | file)
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After an intense wait for results, as many of you know, Biden has been projected to take the presidential seat.

Belpre Mayor Mike Lorentz hopes Biden will be a unifying force, not only for US citizens, but for our relationships with other countries.

He said there is a lot of healing to do.

“You know, there’s been some hurt feelings and some things said and done in the past with our allies and neighboring countries and so forth. I think there’s got to be some healing there. We’re going to have to earn their trust again and you’re going to have to do it again with the senate and house also. With regards to politics, if you can’t get along with the people who set the laws and set the budget, you’re going to fail,” Lorentz said.

Lorentz also hopes the rhetoric in politics will change. He condemned Trump for making fun of the disabled.

The electoral college will cast their votes in December and the president will be sworn in in January.

