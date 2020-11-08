Bill Johnson says the election isn’t over

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Despite the projected winner being announced by news networks, not everyone is convinced.

Congressman Bill Johnson said it’s not over.

Biden is the projected 2020 elect, however it is not 100 percent official.

States must certify their results and the electoral college casts their vote in December. Still, according to the Associated Press, electors who don’t vote with the majority have never changed the outcome of an election.

Johnson, however, pointed to the lawsuits Trump has filed against multiple states as reason not to give up yet.

“What they’re asking the American people to do is accept the results of a very contentious election with many legal challenges still going on and they’re asking us to accept that within just three or four days,” he said.

Trump has filed multiple lawsuits challenging the outcome but none has been successful.

The official president elect will be sworn in in January.

