Children’s Home Society of West Virginia in Parkersburg giving free coats to kids in need

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The weather’s getting colder and that means it’s time to break out your jackets.

If you are worried that you will not be able to get your kids proper winter coats this year, the Children’s Home Society in Parkersburg is giving out free coats.

Coats were donated by DuPont workers and they’re going fast. The give-away started on Wednesday and 92 coats have already been claimed.

This year, over 280 coats and 200 hats were donated.

Gloves are also available to be picked up.

Denise Hughes, Parkersburg Children’s Home Society programs manager, said, “This is really impactful in the community because we have a lot of kids in a lot of our programs who, if we don’t give them coats, they don’t get coats. We also give to our after-school program, which is now at Jefferson Elementary, and we have a lot of grandparents who are raising their grand-kids and they come by and get coats for their grand-kids too.”

If you want to schedule an appointment, call the Children’s Home Society at 304-485-0650 or reach out to them on their Facebook page, Children’s Home Society of WV - Parkersburg Site.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.