COVID-19 outbreak identified in Washington County business

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Health Department released a statement Saturday saying an outbreak of COVID-19 has been identified at a Mid-Ohio Valley business. They did not identify a business, but went on to say there are seven confirmed cases associated with one.

An official later told WTAP the business is still open, but again would not identify it.

A spokesperson for the health department said the intent of their news release was to remind residents of the ongoing pandemic. She went on to say the business is taking the necessary precautions to stop the spread.

A news release said confirmed cases are isolating and close contacts are quarantining.

“Quarantining is important because symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus,” the release said.

The health department says the business is making changes to ensure a safer work environment, including increased handwashing and mask wearing, deep cleaning, and maintaining social distancing. They are also improving employee health checks.

Roger Coffman, administrator at the Washington County Health Department said the cases tied to this business are only a small portion of the cases that have shown up in the county recently. He says residents need to be more cautious.

“These seven cases are a small percentage of cases we’ve had in the county in the last several days. People need to social distance and wear a mask,” Coffman said during a phone call with WTAP.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.