Edo gets a retirement party

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Retirement is something to celebrate, even if you’re a dog.

Edo has been a police dog for six and a half years but had to bow out due to a back injury.

His handler, Glen Mcclelland, said Edo liked his job so much that he he would howl when Mcclelland started getting ready for work because he was so excited.

Although he loved being a police dog, Mcclelland says Edo is already enjoying retirement and it seems like he earned it too.

Mcclelland said, “I mean throughout his career we got narcotics off the street, criminals off the street, found evidence using him on tracks...,”

Beyond being co-workers, Mcclelland and Edo are buds. Their bond is special.

“I spend more time with him than you do your own family because you know, you work with him, he goes home with you. I mean, you take him out. You do something with him every day. These guys are high drive...they’re high drive dogs,” he said.

Although Edo might have big paws to fill, it looks like another dog is up to the task. The retirement party also served as a welcoming party for up-and-coming police dog Grando.

This newbie has gotten through his five weeks of training by himself and his six weeks of training with his handler.

Mcclelland says he’s more-than-ready to bring Grando to work.

“I’m ready. I mean, I’ve been doing this since September first. You know, we went up and we tested the dog, and we picked out the one we wanted, and we went through the pre-training, and then the six week class, and now it’s getting close to the end, and I’m ready to get back to work, and get the dog out on the street, and try to get more drugs off the street,” he said.

Grando will be graduating this coming Friday.

Through the time period of the party, We Love Pets, the store the celebration took place at, gave 10 percent of sales to the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 12.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.