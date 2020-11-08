Advertisement

Parkersburg authorities respond to wreck on Broadway Avenue

Wreck on Broadway Avenue
Wreck on Broadway Avenue(Hannah Stutler)
By Zach Shrivers and Hannah Stutler
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County dispatchers say one person has been transported by Camden Clark Ambulance Services from the scene of a wreck on Broadway Avenue in Parkersburg Sunday night.

A supervisor said that a motorcycle was involved, but it is unclear how it was involved.

Parkersburg police and fire responded to the scene alongside Camden Clark Ambulance Services.

Dispatchers say the scene has since been cleared.

No other details were made immediately available.

