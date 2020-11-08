Wood County Schools announces learning plan as school map sends students home

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Prior to the West Virginia Department of Education’s weekly map update, Wood County Schools released a plan for students to follow should the state send students home to learn. As Wood County turned orange Saturday night after a delayed release to the state’s alert-system map, students will indeed be learning remotely for at least the next week. In addition to the following changes, there will be no school on Wednesday, November 11th, in recognition of Veteran’s Day.

Wood County Schools officials say students in middle and high school will follow the schools' bell schedules to attend virtual lessons throughout the day Monday through Thursday. Teachers will tell students how to join their virtual classes by posting instructions on Schoology.

Under this plan, teachers will be allowed to upload taped lessons for students who are unable to attend their virtual classes at their scheduled times.

On Friday, which was a remote learning day anyway, students will have no virtual lessons. Instead, assignments will be posted to Schoology. Officials say teachers will be available for two hours at a time to help students with their assignments. Those office hours will be posted to Schoology.

Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will learn virtually as well. Scheduled virtual lesson times will be posted to Schoology, along with instructions on how to join the lessons, Monday through Thursday,

Just like older students, younger students who cannot attend scheduled virtual lessons can receive recorded lessons from their teachers.

On Friday, assignments will be posted on Schoology, but there won’t be any virtual lessons. Teachers will be available for two hours to assist students, just like they will be for older students. Those dedicated hours can be found on Schoology.

You can read more about the West Virginia Department of Education’s school-alert-system map by clicking here.

