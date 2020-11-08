Wood County Schools develops feeding program as students are sent home to learn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Education’s school-alert-system map placed Wood County in the fourth highest tier for coronavirus spread this week, which means Wood County students will be learning virtually for at least the next week. In order to keep students fed, Wood County Schools has developed a program they call “Bus Hub.”

According to a news release, students who already ride a bus can receive a sack lunch and breakfast for the following day by showing up to their bus stop four and a half hours after their usual pick up time. That means if a student gets on the bus at 6:30 a.m. usually, they should arrive at their bus stop around 11 a.m.

“This is not an exact science and parents and students should be prepared for routes to run early or late until a more stable schedule can be achieved,” the news release said.

Students who do not already ride a bus regularly can apply for Bus Hub services on the Wood County Schools website.

The deadline to apply for the next day’s services is 5 p.m.

A spokesman for Wood County Schools says the district is also working on setting up food distribution sites over the next few days.

