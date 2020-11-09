Advertisement

Belpre man arrested on counterfeiting charges

Two Belpre women arrested for passing his fake bills
Daniel Mowrey
Daniel Mowrey(WCJ)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A Belpre man has been arrested by Washington County authorities for producing counterfeit U.S. currency, the use of which landed two women in jail.

Court records say it began on October 31st, when authorities investigated the suspected use of counterfeit bills at the Marathon Station on Arrowhead Road in Little Hocking. That’s where authorities say Ashten Wilkinson went on two separate occasions to make purchases with fake bills. The first time, she passed a counterfeit $50 bill, the second time she used a fake $10.

Caught on surveillance cameras, Wilkinson told officers on November 8th that she had indeed passed fake bills at that location. She also admitted to doing so in other Washington County businesses. She was taken to jail for passing counterfeit currency.

At one point, Wilkinson had Abbigaile Lockhart with her.

Lockhart was also recorded passing a fake $50 at the Marathon. She was later arrested for passing counterfeit bills.

Authorities traced the fake bills back to Daniel Mowrey, a Belpre man, who was already under indictment for counterfeiting in Wood County, West Virginia.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Mowrey’s home in the 600 block of Elm Street in Belpre, where they discovered several items associated with counterfeiting. Court records show those items included degreaser, printers, test prints of bills, and shredded, discarded bills.

During an interview with officers, Mowrey said he had printed about $600 with the intent of ripping off drug dealers. He also said the printer used to make the bills had been thrown into the Ohio River.

Mowrey was taken to jail on counterfeiting charges.

Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks said the investigation was a joint operation between his department and the Belpre Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 outbreak identified in Washington County business
Wood County Schools announce learning plan as school map sends students home
UPDATE: Meigs County deputies locate person of interest
UPDATE: Body found in Parkersburg sent to medical examiner
15 additional COVID-19 deaths and 655 new cases in W.Va., a new record

Latest News

“Large quantity” of suspected meth recovered in Gallia County raid
Wood County Schools develops feeding program as students are sent home to learn
Parkersburg authorities respond to wreck on Broadway Avenue
Ohio reports 4,500 new COVID cases Sunday