Belpre man arrested on counterfeiting charges

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A Belpre man has been arrested by Washington County authorities for producing counterfeit U.S. currency, the use of which landed two women in jail.

Court records say it began on October 31st, when authorities investigated the suspected use of counterfeit bills at the Marathon Station on Arrowhead Road in Little Hocking. That’s where authorities say Ashten Wilkinson went on two separate occasions to make purchases with fake bills. The first time, she passed a counterfeit $50 bill, the second time she used a fake $10.

Caught on surveillance cameras, Wilkinson told officers on November 8th that she had indeed passed fake bills at that location. She also admitted to doing so in other Washington County businesses. She was taken to jail for passing counterfeit currency.

At one point, Wilkinson had Abbigaile Lockhart with her.

Lockhart was also recorded passing a fake $50 at the Marathon. She was later arrested for passing counterfeit bills.

Authorities traced the fake bills back to Daniel Mowrey, a Belpre man, who was already under indictment for counterfeiting in Wood County, West Virginia.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Mowrey’s home in the 600 block of Elm Street in Belpre, where they discovered several items associated with counterfeiting. Court records show those items included degreaser, printers, test prints of bills, and shredded, discarded bills.

During an interview with officers, Mowrey said he had printed about $600 with the intent of ripping off drug dealers. He also said the printer used to make the bills had been thrown into the Ohio River.

Mowrey was taken to jail on counterfeiting charges.

Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks said the investigation was a joint operation between his department and the Belpre Police Department.

