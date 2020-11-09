Campus Martius Museum hosted appraisal clinic on Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mysterious old trinkets and jewelry are Andrew Richmond and Kristen Crump’s specialty.

These two have worked together since their time in the auction business. Now - however - their time is spent in the appraisal company Richmond founded.

This Saturday, the two spent their time in the Campus Martius Museum, finding the value and stories behind that dusty mystery box in your attic.

Richmond said of the event, “You know I had a number of people coming in with family heirlooms and they were more interested in stories and we were getting things from folks who were coming in with things from cleaning out mom’s house or their aunt’s house because they’ve passed away and they want to make sure something isn’t worth a lot of money before they put it out on the yard sale table for a quarter.”

Richmond and Crump have appraised items from farm equipment to million dollar paintings.

The appraisal company is called Wipiak Consulting & Appraisals.

