Canvass suspended due to lack of quorum

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The canvass of votes from last week’s election in Wood County won’t be over until at least Tuesday.

It only lasted about four hours Monday.

County Clerk Mark Rhodes says, early Monday afternoon, the canvass was suspended until Tuesday morning.

The reason is because only one of three county commissioners were there. Commission President Blair Couch was the only commission member present when the process began Monday morning.

There are three commissioners, and two are needed for a quorum.

The canvass group had to overrule the objections to admit several people sent to other polling places last Tuesday from Van Devender Middle School, which was late in opening on election day.

“They were late getting open in that precinct," Rhodes said. "We had one other precinct that was about 15 minutes late getting open setting up the new equipment and everything.”>

Ballots were separated according to precincts before the tally was called off for the day.

Monday was also the last day the clerk’s office could accept ballots mailed in. Ballots postmarked election day, November 3, could be accepted until the start of the canvass Monday morning.

Rhodes says 140 absentee ballots arrived between election day and Monday morning.

No results are expected to change once the canvass is complete. Rhodes says the closest races were two Parkersburg City Council contests, and there were not enough provisional ballots in those districts to affect vote totals.

