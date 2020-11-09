Christmas trees in short supply as holidays approach

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With many people already turning their attention to the holidays, finding a live Christmas tree this year might be a challenge.

One landscaping business that sells Christmas trees in the Mid-Ohio Valley says that’s because there is a shortage of evergreens coming from suppliers in states like North Carolina and Virginia.

A spokesman for Thomson’s Landscaping in Marietta says the problem has been growing for several years since the last major economic recession.

“When the recession hit, the suppliers didn’t plant nearly as many seedlings," says Thomson’s Landscaping business manager, Jane Thomson-Timko. "And these trees take seven to ten years to grow. So, we’re starting to see that shortage from then. Also, a few years ago, there was a disease that hit the Fraser fir seedlings. So, it hit them pretty hard. So, they didn’t come up.”

Thomson’s says that they are expecting a new shipment of trees to be available from Wisconsin within the next week.

They also encourage people to try an artificial or alternative tree.

