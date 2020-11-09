Advertisement

Christmas trees in short supply as holidays approach

Christmas trees in short supply as holidays approach
Christmas trees in short supply as holidays approach(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With many people already turning their attention to the holidays, finding a live Christmas tree this year might be a challenge.

One landscaping business that sells Christmas trees in the Mid-Ohio Valley says that’s because there is a shortage of evergreens coming from suppliers in states like North Carolina and Virginia.

A spokesman for Thomson’s Landscaping in Marietta says the problem has been growing for several years since the last major economic recession.

“When the recession hit, the suppliers didn’t plant nearly as many seedlings," says Thomson’s Landscaping business manager, Jane Thomson-Timko. "And these trees take seven to ten years to grow. So, we’re starting to see that shortage from then. Also, a few years ago, there was a disease that hit the Fraser fir seedlings. So, it hit them pretty hard. So, they didn’t come up.”

Thomson’s says that they are expecting a new shipment of trees to be available from Wisconsin within the next week.

They also encourage people to try an artificial or alternative tree.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 outbreak identified in Washington County business
Daniel Mowrey
Belpre man arrested on counterfeiting charges
Wood County Schools has created an online dashboard to report confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Wood County Schools announce learning plan as school map sends students home
Wreck on Broadway Avenue
Parkersburg authorities respond to wreck on Broadway Avenue

Latest News

W.Va. officials discuss map; Ohio doctors discuss hospitalizations
Canvass suspended due to lack of quorum
Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) on election results and path forward
Coronavirus in Ohio
UPDATE: Ohio reports 7 deaths, 4,706 new COVID-19 cases on Monday