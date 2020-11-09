Fall sports scoreboard – November 7
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WV GIRLS CLASS AAA SOCCER FINALS
Wheeling Park 1
Parkersburg South 0
OH. DIV. VI REG. 23 FOOTBALL FINALS
Proctorville Fairland 7
Fort Frye 47
CLASS AAA VOLLEYBALL REG. FINALS
Parkersburg 3
Hurricane 0
CLASS A VOLLEYBALL REG. FINALS
Parkersburg Catholic 3
Williamstown 0
OH. DIV III CROSS COUNTRY FINALS
1. East Canton- 126
2. Summit Country Day- 131
3. Mount Gilead- 173
4. Holgate- 200
4. Canton Central Catholic- 200
13. Belpre-296
Individual
1. Thomas Caputo ; Fredericktown - 15:31.50
2. Eli Fullerton; Belpre- 15:36.40
3. Derek Amicon; Grandview Heights - 15:43.40
4. Spencer Bush; South Range- 15:43.90
5. Barrett Scheatzle; Canton Central Catholic- 14.48.20
