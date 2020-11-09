Advertisement

Fall sports scoreboard – November 7

(MGN)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WTAP) -

WV GIRLS CLASS AAA SOCCER FINALS

Wheeling Park 1

Parkersburg South 0

OH. DIV. VI REG. 23 FOOTBALL FINALS

Proctorville Fairland 7

Fort Frye 47

CLASS AAA VOLLEYBALL REG. FINALS

Parkersburg 3

Hurricane 0

CLASS A VOLLEYBALL REG. FINALS

Parkersburg Catholic 3

Williamstown 0

OH. DIV III CROSS COUNTRY FINALS

1. East Canton- 126

2. Summit Country Day- 131

3. Mount Gilead- 173

4. Holgate- 200

4. Canton Central Catholic- 200

13. Belpre-296

Individual

1. Thomas Caputo ; Fredericktown - 15:31.50

2. Eli Fullerton; Belpre- 15:36.40

3. Derek Amicon; Grandview Heights - 15:43.40

4. Spencer Bush; South Range- 15:43.90

5. Barrett Scheatzle; Canton Central Catholic- 14.48.20

