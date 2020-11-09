“Large quantity” of suspected meth recovered in Gallia County raid

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said in a Facebook post on Sunday that deputies had recovered a “large quantity” of suspected methamphetamine from a Green Township residence. Other suspected narcotics have been recovered as well.

Champlin said the warrant was based on an investigation into the trafficking of drugs started by the department’s road patrol division, who have been assisted by the investigative team.

The investigation is still ongoing, but the sheriff says further information will be released at a later time.

“We appreciate your continued support and your tips. Pleas keep them coming,” said Champlin.

