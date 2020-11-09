Marietta businesses to compete in window decoration contest

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC), Marietta Main Street, and the Marietta and Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau are hosting a holiday window decoration contest for businesses in the city. The competition, called Window Wonderland, will begin on November 14 and last through November 20.

Participating businesses will decorate their windows for the holiday season, take photos of their decorations, and email them to MACC at info@mariettachamber.com.

Photos will then be scored by a panel of three judges, with one judge from each of the organizations. The winner will receive the following:

$205 off a 2021 Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce membership

$250 Main Street Partnership for a downtown business

$200 off any 2022 Marietta Visitors Guide Ad

According to Kelsy Eaton, events manager at MACC, the hope is that the contest will also help to draw holiday shoppers to downtown Marietta, during a year when many small businesses have faced challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“With COVID-19 this year, we, in conjunction with the other organizations in Marietta, are kind of pushing for the holiday decorations to go up early. That way they’re out and festive for the early shoppers...We’re hoping that the window contest can help encourage businesses to get those decorations up, which will in turn encourage customers to go around to those businesses for their shopping,” Eaton said.

As an opportunity to provide additional free advertising for local businesses, MACC will post photos of all participating windows, along with recognition for the winning window, in its Facebook page.

