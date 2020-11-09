Advertisement

Market Street enhancement project will be explained in a public meeting

Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:40 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A proposed streetscape enhancement project along a section of Market Street in Parkersburg will be explained in a public meeting on Tuesday.

Organizers hope to make several improvements along a section of the street between ninth and 13th streets.

This includes making ramps for wheelchair accessibility, adding landscaping enhancements such as planting street trees, etc.

Administrator Ryan Barber says it’s important to get the public’s input at these kinds of meetings.

“We are about 50 to 60 percent done the construction documents. Again, before we finish completely, we do want to get the input of the community, primarily the affected parties in that section of market street so all the potentially impacted businesses, residents, and we want to hear their input...things they like, things they want to see revised or tweaked a little bit...,"

Barber says there is not an estimated timeline for the project just yet.

The meeting will run from four to six p.m. at Bicentennial Park in Downtown Parkersburg.

In the event of bad weather, it will be moved to the executive conference room on the second floor of the Municipal Building

