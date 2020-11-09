Brush fires that broke out Saturday afternoon under investigation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Fire Chief McAtee of the Waverly Volunteer Fire Department reported seven brush fires Saturday afternoon.

Two were in Briarwood, one was at Whispering Pines, one was at Deerwalk Highway, and three were at Jericho Road.

Chief McAtee estimated that the fires had been burning 30 to 45 minutes once they got there.

There were no injuries and all fires were put out within a half hour.

Chris McGraw, a local, said he saw the fire when he was coming home from the store and called 911.

“And then, of course, I decided that I was going to help the old man I saw. He was walking down the hill. He has the house up on top of the hill so I grabbed my shovel and went up there to help him start stamping out some of the flames before it hit his property so then, of course, we found out later on that he had just got done cleaning all of his leaves,” he said.

Multiple volunteer fire departments helped with the fires - including Waverly, Williamstown, Deerwalk, and Eastwood.

The fires are still under investigation and arson has not been ruled out. Chief McAtee said the situation was suspicious.

