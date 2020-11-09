Obituary: Bryon Allen “Snuffy” Matics

Bryon Allen “Snuffy” Matics,51, Stafford, WV, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 unexpectedly from a heart attack.

He was born September 12, 1969 to Benjamin and Oddie Matics in Jackson County, West Virginia.

Snuffy is survived by his mother, Oddie; his brothers, Eddy Lowe (Vietta) and Tim Matics (Audra); his sister Stacy Cooper (Tim) and many nieces and nephews.

He will also be greatly missed by his extended family and his friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Benjamin, his grandma and grandpa Matics, and his grandma and grandpa Lowe.

Snuffy loved to hunt, fish and enjoyed anything to do with the outdoors. His friends and family were his everything.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV. Visitation will be at the funeral home Wednesday, from 11:00am - 1:00pm. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Reedy, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

