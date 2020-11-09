Obituary: David W. Ramage

David W. Ramage age 82 of Caldwell, Ohio passed away Sunday Morning November 8th,2020 at Summit Acres Skilled and Rehab Center. He was born November 7th 1938 in Noble County to the late Roy H. Ramage Sr. and Clara A. (Walters) Ramage. He married Shirley (Wickham/King) in May of 1967.

He was employed at McClure-Shafer-Lankford Funeral Home before he retired, He was Protestant by Faith and attended Dudley Community Church.

He is survived by daughters: Lorraine Ramage, Robin (Rick) Seevers, sons: Carlin Ramage, Dave(Tattoo Dave) Ramage all of Newport, Ohio and Shane (Angela) Ramage of Columbus, Ohio. Also 12 grandchildren: Charity (Jeremiah) Clutter, Danielle (Brandon) Thrasher, Joshua McCauley, Brandon (Taylor) Seevers, Carley and Isabella Ramage, Tyler (Elizabeth) Ramage, Becca Ramage and Quinten Graham, Kylie, Alex and Remy Ramage and 12 Great-Grand Children.

David leaves behind a brother Martin Ramage of Macksburg, Ohio and sister Frances (Virgil) Stark of Coshocton, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

David is preceded in death by his parents, wife Shirley, sisters Dorothy, Judy and brothers Caroll, Roy Jr, Kenneth, Arthur, Fred, Jim, Ralph, Robin and Daughter-In- Law Tracy(Seevers) Ramage.

Family will greet friends on Thursday (Nov. 12) from 3 until 6 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

