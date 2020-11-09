Obituary: Dennis Wayne Amos

Dennis Wayne Amos, 64, of Grantsville, WV, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born September 16, 1956, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Delbert and Willadean Whipkey Amos.

Dennis was an U.S. Marine Veteran and had previously worked for Benson Truck Bodies Inc. He enjoyed fishing and visiting with his family and friends. Dennis was a member of the Nobe Chapel Baptist Church, Nobe, WV.

He is survived by his daughters, Denise Bennett (Chad) and Missy Bradley (Darron) all of Parkersburg; brothers and sisters, Roger Amos (Bobbie) of Burnthouse, WV, Rochelle Brann (Steven) of Westhaven, Utah, Sandra Francis (Brad) of Parkersburg, Charlie Amos (Sarah) of Walker, WV, Paul Amos (Vickie) of Vinemount, AL, June McCloy (Ken) of Coolville, OH and Joan Smith (Lance) of Parkersburg; his best friend, Nathan Somerville of Parkersburg; two grandchildren, Steven Bennett and Karlie Bradley; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jordan Bradley.

Graveside services will be at Noon, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Nobe Cemetery, Nobe, WV with Pastor Kevin Church officiating. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Amos family.

