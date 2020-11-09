Obituary: Joyce A. Varner

Joyce A. Varner, 69, of Vienna, WV, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born September 28, 1951 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Paul Ray Varner Sr. and Emogene Parsons Varner. Joyce was a graduate of Parkersburg South High School and owner and operator of Mr. Diggity Restaurant in Vienna. She was previously a 4-H member and enjoyed fishing, music, spending time with her family and enjoying her customers at the restaurant.

Joyce is survived by her three brothers, Steve Varner (Barb) of Mineral Wells, Paul Ray Varner Jr of Mt. Olive, WV and Danny Varner (Susan) of Washington, WV; her extended family, Cindi Emrick of Vienna, Robin Emrick and Angie Caskey both of Columbus, OH, Danyelle Conley of Vienna and Chad Emrick of Washington, D.C. and their father, Reggie Emrick of Vienna; her three Goddaughters and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews.

Funeral services will be held 7:00 p.m. Monday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Chad Emrick officiating. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at the funeral home. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Varner family.

